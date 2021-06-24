Luca Laurenti, the inevitable shoulder of Paolo Bonolis, some time ago had taken a period of distance from the small screen, leaving his colleague “alone”. But what had happened? Let’s find out together!

For over thirty years Paolo Bonolis and Luca Laurenti they are one of the most loved couples of television and, in fact, they have gifted to the public many laughs and many moments iconic. There artistic couple together it gave birth to numerous projects but between programs most successful of the moment there is Come on another one, currently stopped for summer break.

Laurenti is often called “The teacher“, for its talent in I sing and playing the piano and, in fact, accompanied with his music the various transmissions and programs like Tira e Molla, Who Framed Peter Pan ?, Hi Darwin, The cat and the fox or the satirical news of Canale 5, Strip the News.

Apart from the show in which it participates, however, Luca, leads an existence completely far away come on social and from the world of show. Why?

Luca Laurenti: life alone

Luca is one very reserved and reserved person and, in fact, most of his fans have noticed that it is not easy to discover gods background of his life, nor find it on the main ones social platforms.

Second Marco Salvati, friend and author of Come on another, who recently did a live with Paolo Bonolis,behind the man’s decision there is a precise one reason. According to the man, in fact, Laurenti would lead a life lonely, in an environment meditative.

“A bit like the indigenous people of the forest, which they have fear that they steal his soul “.

commented the author, which was backed by Bonolis, that he wanted ironically comment saying that maybe Luca was not even aware of the health emergency from Covid.

” IS isolated within his dwelling not having no contact with the outside “.

had said the conductor, emphasizing that, work is projects aside, he and Luca do not feel never on the phone, that for Laurenti it’s a unnecessary technology.