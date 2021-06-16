The other day Paolo Bonolis turned sixty. There were many VIPs, but also people not belonging to the world of entertainment, who wanted to congratulate the conductor but the funniest message was that of his daughter Martina.

The June 14, 2021 Paolo Bonolis has accomplished 60 years and celebrated with friends is family. On his profile the popular Roman conductor has published a shot in which it appears happy with a cake in hand and under which they sprouted thousands of comments by best wishes and as many like.

There evening was documented by Sonia Bruganelli which, as always, on Instagram she is very active and she has resumed every moment with photo is video posted in the stories.

Paul, instead, it has always been some problems with the technology and he himself always has admitted not to be too much of a type social. He knows it well Martina, firstborn of man who, in occasion of the birthday of his father, he wanted to make him gods special wishes.

Paolo Bonolis: the nice dedication of the daughter

Paolo Bonolis and the technology they don’t get along very well and the same conductor he has often admitted that he does not appreciate the use made of today social.

His profiles they are very popular with his people lots of fans but he doesn’t public hardly ever posts or stories and on more than one occasion he has underlined to not like this trend to share each appearance of one’s life on web.

There daughter of man, so, just joking on this hatred of his father has decided to make him gods nice wishes!

“Happy birthday Pope! Thanks for trying the technology for me, even if it is difficult for you!”

said the girl, posting one screenshot of the recent video call with Paul who, in obvious difficulty, is trying to understand how the indoor camera. In short, the conductor has many qualities but certainly the use of smartphone it is not one of them!