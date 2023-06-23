According to rumors, it seems that the conductor would be suffering a lot due to the end of the story with Bruganelli

After many weeks of rumors, a few days ago confirmation came from those directly involved: Paul Bonolis and Sonia Bruganelli are no longer a couple. The conductor and his wife announced the end of the marriage in an interview with ‘Vanity Fair’, also explaining the reasons that led them to make this decision.

Over the last few hours, the name of Paolo Bonolis has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. According to rumors, it seems that the conductor is suffering much for the end of the story with Sonia Bruganelli. In addition, rumors that the conductor is having an affair with another woman have been denied.

The gossip expert Alberto Dandolo made the news public. These were his words about the sentimental situation of the conductor Next another:

Paolo Bonolis still has a deep feeling for Sonia. The conductor fought to the last to save the marriage and that the choice to end it did not come from him.

Paolo Bonolis and Sonia Bruganelli, the criticisms received after the announcement of the separation

After announcing the separation through an interview with ‘Vanity Fair’, Paolo Bonolis and Sonia Bruganelli they were filled with numerous criticisms. A few weeks ago, in fact, the couple had denied the rumors made public by ‘Dagospia’.

The two had in fact appeared in a video where they did sarcasm on the gossip in question revealing that the indiscretion launched by ‘Dagospia’ was actually a fake news. For this reason, after announcing that they had separated a few weeks after the fact, the conductor and Sonia Bruganelli received quite a few criticisms from web users.