Paolo Bonolis and Sonia Bruganelli they confirmed theirs separation. The indiscretion had already been launched a few weeks ago but the duo had denied it with a video in the pool.

Yesterday the news of the interview given to the weekly Vanity Fair where they confirmed the separation and the reasons that led them to take this decision. Paul Bonolis he began with his usual irony by saying: “They told me I had to come, and I came” – implying that the choice of the interview was more the work of Sonia than of him.

Despite the decision to separate, the couple will not let the situation weigh on their children and will continue to be together a lot, including their professional life which often sees them in synergy.

“No one knows why love is born, but everyone would like to know why it ends. We are separated, yet we are more united than ever. We will continue to be for our family, for each other. The feeling is strong, but it is no longer what brought us together. We are parents, we will continue to take holidays together, we will maintain the same dynamics” – they said.

On the reasons that prompted them to make this decision, the couple wanted to premise that there are no third parties or lovers in between. “It wasn’t easy, but slowly something broke, or rather it changed. Because deep down, even if sometimes we don’t want to admit it, any relationship, even the most intense and romantic, changes over time and evolves in one direction as in its opposite. And at that point it is right to become aware of it, seeking dialogue and making a definitive decision” Bonolis said.

It’s still: “For a while Sonia had difficulty staying in a situation that was no longer hers. She made an effort, and for that I have to congratulate her, until it was useless to continue. We confronted each other, she explained to me, I understood. A person cannot be expected to live differently from what he feels he is. With a modicum of civilization and a good conscience, change is welcomed“.

Sonia he said “I could no longer live with enthusiasm some of the things that are part of a relationship. Since my father died, then, I projected the bond I had with him onto Paolo, who thus became a friend, a confidant”.