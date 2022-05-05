On the occasion of an interview with Superguidatv, paolo Bonolis talks about his future and current reality shows

Without a shadow of a doubt, Paolo Bonolis he is one of the most loved and respected television characters in the world of Italian television. Recently, the famous conductor opened his heart on the occasion of a ‘interview released to “Superguidatv” explaining why she was absent in the final episode of Big Brother Vip. Not only. He himself appointed Stefano De Martino as his heir.

For some time there had been talk of the possible presence by Paolo Bonolis in the final of the Big Brother Vip. However, this idea did not materialize. The reason? This was declared by the presenter himself:

I was busy. I wouldn’t see myself conducting a reality show. There are many good people who create the format, those who lead it and those who participate in it but I don’t feel it in my strings.

As for his career, Bonolis said he wanted to stop in the future and leave television to young people. These are his words:

When my children come of age, I will pull the plug. I’m not so “horny” to be on video.

From the moment the choice to move away from the spotlight, the conductor of Next Another he also stated that Stefano De Martino could take his place: