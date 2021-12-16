On the occasion of the birthday of his daughter Adele Paolo Bonolis dedicated a tender post on social media to the girl. Once again, in short, the man has shown himself as a father and not just as the television presenter that we all know.

We all know Paolo Bonolis as one of the greatest Italian TV presenters. The man, who over the years has conceived and conducted dozens of successful programs, is one of the most popular faces of Mediaset and, according to some rumors, even one of the most paid.

Soon the man will be on the air with “Come on another one“But, in the meantime, he is enjoying the Christmas holidays with the family. Paul, in fact, is very close to his wife Sonia (although recently there has been talk of a crisis between them) but also to the three children she had.

Of the firstborn Silvia a lot has been said about his developmental delay, which made i suffer a lot when she was born parents and which, even today, requires a lot dedication. Davide is the pimp and shares with his father the passion for football and, in particular, for Inter.

Then there is Adele, the smallest, which just recently has completed the years. On the occasion of such a special milestone, this is how the man did to the little girl (who now is a teenager) of the really special wishes.

Paolo Bonolis: dedication to the younger daughter

Under a Photo collage who portray him with his second child Adele, in these hours Paolo Bonolis has dedicated his last post to the girl.

“Greetings my love”

wrote the man, adding a tender red heart. In the shots the man is in the pool with the girl, who is lovingly kissed by her father to whom, as we know, it is really a lot tied.

Below the photo there were so many who joined the wishes to the girl, father’s fans, relatives and even colleagues like Simona Ventura and Sara Croce.