Sonia Bruganelli, linked to Paolo Bonolis for a long time, seems to be a die-hard fan of an internationally appreciated actress… who knows what her husband thinks?

Paolo Bonolis, aka one of the most beloved presenters ever and Sonia Bruganelli, entrepreneur, producer and from this year commentator of the GF Vip, they are a super close-knit couple.

The two met in 1997 and then chose to crown their love by getting married a few years later, in 2002. Husband and wife and parents of three children, Sonia Bruganelli And Paolo Bonolis they are now “the Bonolis”. When we talk about one, the other comes to mind, and vice versa. This, undoubtedly, thanks to the vibe that the two know how to convey to the public.

A lasting, sincere bond, where the joke is always welcome and love comes first. In addition to being a couple and loving parents, the two are the backbones of Italian television. So, everything that happens to one or the other definitely has some resonance.

Like who, after today’s post of Sonia Bruganelli, he wonders how Bonolis consider his wife’s “passion” for a great actress: Sharon Stone.

Sharon Stone or Sonia Bruganelli?

