Guest at the “Dogliani Festival”, Paul Bonolis he has made himself the protagonist of some unpublished statements regarding his professional life. Let’s find out together what he revealed in detail.

On the occasion of an interview given to the “Dogliani Festival“, Paolo Bonolis told himself freely. Some time ago, the conductor of Next Another And Hi Darwin he had already declared that he would soon abandon television but many had not believed him. Now he has returned to reaffirm his decisionthat is to say Goodbye definitely on the small screen.

to spread theannouncement was himself raising thedisbelief of all the audience present. These were hers words:

This is a job I have dedicated myself to for 44 years. I feel like in the last remnant of my life I want to focus on something else, like my kids. I’ll be on video for a while longer.

Subsequently, theAttention of the conversation turned to hers career. Among the various anecdotes, Sonia Bruganelli’s husband wanted to remember those out of two great mastersCorrado and Raimondo Vianello:

I used to hear bullfighting on the radio when I went to Ostia with mum and dad. Vianello, on the other hand, I saw him for the first time one evening at the Telegatti. I had gone to the bathroom, I was peeing at the urinal when he too came up to me, doing the same thing. He looked at me and said: “Oooh, Bonolis, what a pleasure… but now it won’t be the time to shake hands.

Finally, the famous presenter also remembered his father and how the latter urged him to enter the world of television: