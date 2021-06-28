In these hours Paolo Bonolis was a guest at “Let’s pretend that”, program of R101, where he revealed further rumors about his wife’s future, thus confirming the woman’s participation in Big Brother.

Though are missing yet different months to the sixth edition of “Big Brother Vip” the authors are already working to ensure that the beloved reality get the success incredible of last year. While on the cast they only came out indiscretion regarding the opinion makers there is almost there certainty than to take the place of Antonella Elia and Pupo they will be Adriana Volpe and Sonia Bruganelli.

To comment on this passing of the baton in the program in these hours it was Paolo Bonolis, husband of Bruganelli, that guest on a radio show spoke together with Maurizio Costanozo of the new project of the wife.

Paolo Bonolis: “Sonia is very happy”

Paolo Bonolis and Maurizio Costanzo in these hours they have commented on the decision of the authors of the Big Brother Vip to debut in the program Sonia Bruganelli and Adriana Volpe in place of Pupo and Antonella Elia.

The Roman conductor, guest of husband of De Filippi and of Carlotta Quadri to “Let’s pretend that“, in fact, he replied this way to questions on the future of his wife:

“But, it would seem so, she is very happy to do it, it would seem, I feel it is being talked about. If anything, she will tell you “.

These were the words of Paul who, then, asked directly to his wife what are his plans.

“IS Maurizio Costanzo, asks if it will be you al Big Brother. He says ‘probably’, who is waiting for sign the contract“.

added the conductor, having fun all with his curtain. Also Costanzo is intervened in the speech and stated that it would be happy to see the Bruganelli take part in the program because sure he would come up with “jokes strong “.

In short, now it seems really sure: Sonia will be there new columnist of Big Brother Vip. We can’t wait to see it on armchair of the study of Gentlemen, and you?