The statements of Pippo Baudo on the current state of Italian television unable to propose new innovative shows calling into question also Paolo Bonolis and Carlo Conti, they are doing a lot of talking. Pippo Nazionale had criticized the conditions in which TV is in Italy, based only on a succession of old programs that have been successful and which are therefore a guarantee of ratings for both networks.

Source: Google

Inevitably, two of the leading protagonists of Italian television such as Paolo Bonolis and Carlo Conti. The two have been repeating the same format for years without sketching out some news. If the Rai conductor preferred to keep quiet, Bonolis instead interviewed by Tommaso Zorzi neither The Z point did not hesitate to comment on what happened.

Source: Google

“Everyone says what they can, what should they do? Pippo thinks this and says, what should he do? I’ve been doing another one for eleven years, he has been doing Sanremo for thirteen years. Everyone is relentless as they want “ – Bonolis replied with his usual pungent irony.

Bonolis who in a recent interview with Who he responded to the rumors that wanted him to be a possible host of the next Sanremo Festival.

“My future? I will stay at Mediaset. In the autumn I will be back on Canale 5 with the new episodes of Avanti unaltra “ – he said removing all doubts.

Source: Mediaset

“I believe that the Festival must be told in a new way and outside the Ariston, which has written wonderful pages. It needs an important change, an innovative technological structure to make it even more event “ – Paolo’s words on how to relaunch the Sanremo Festival which, with Amadeus, still had record ratings. At the end of the chat with the interviewer, the showman responded to a possible return of the broadcast “The meaning of life”: “Reluctantly, I say that it is a wonderful project for which I have affection, but it will have no future”.