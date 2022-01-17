Last night the first Sunday evening episode of Avanti un Altro con was broadcast Paolo Bonolis which saw the competitors of the GFVip, and among them also the much discussed Alex Belli, who in recent months has talked a lot with his wife Delia Duran and his friend Soleil Sorge because of a love triangle, almost comparable to a South American soap opera.

During the episode, Alex Belli failed to give correct answers to the questions submitted by the conductor Paolo Bonolis, who wasted no time in stinging the actor and former competitor of the house: “You don’t know a sledgehammer. You were pervaded by the hormone and you degenerated me” – he said.

In fact, during the episode the actor and former competitor was put to the test by another Bonas di Avanti Laura Cremaschi intent on massaging his shoulders, who took advantage of the massage to throw a dig at Alex Belli: “I wanted to let him try artistic chemistry”.

A clear reference to the actor’s sentence used to justify the kiss that took place in the GFVip house with Soleil Rises.

Meanwhile, Delia throws the bomb on Alex in Big Brother’s house

A kiss that caused a lot of discussion on the web especially for the reaction of his wife Delia, who currently has taken her place in the house, leaving her husband to enjoy the show from the sofa, and who during the first few nights dropped a bomb on their couple: “We did it with another woman”.

The two had always defined themselves as an open couple and Delia’s statement seems to confirm this. And the public must remember that Soleil Rises she did not hold back in saying that she would be willing to go with another woman in case there is the right mental and artistic harmony and in case the woman finds it to her liking. It goes without saying that these statements have sparked a lot of comments on social networks.