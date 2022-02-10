Paolo Bonolis was a guest on the radio by Maurizio Costanzo on Radio 101. The host of Avanti another spoke rigorously about the Sanremo 2022 Festival.

Sonia Bruganelli’s husband complimented the success of Amadeus and the running of the Sanremo Festivalbut he wasn’t always generous.

The conductor was the protagonist of the Festival a few years ago, but at the time things were different because Mediaset still broadcast programs that were loved and followed by the public:

What memories do I have of my Sanremo? Very pleasant. They were San Remo in which we had to give it our all to organize them, to create something truly new, spectacular, because we had against everything. In 2005 and 2009 we had against the civil war because all of Mediaset’s best programs were on. Things have now changed.

It seems that Paolo Bonolis thinks like his wife and underlines the total absence of competition during the week of Sanremo Festival 2022:

I’m happy for them because the road is easier, but we need to do less effort now. Now there is really no programming against it and so it gets a little easier. As much as you have to do it well, they all knew how to do it well, God forbid, but there is no longer that ringworm it takes to find something that can defeat even the adversary’s ambitions.

Sonia Bruganelli did not spare the comments, during the programming of the Festival she in fact published Instagram stories with a caption:

“In 2005 the Sanremo di Bonolis at the first is 54.7%. But they were really other times. Other times? Was it because everything was still on the air on the other networks?“.