Paolo Bonolis' decision shocks fans, here are his words regarding the expiry of his contract with Mediaset

Paolo Bonolis he could definitively leave Mediaset following the end of his contract which appears to expire in June. The Canale 5 TV presenter himself broke the silence regarding what and what could happen in the coming months.

The latter in a long and unexpected interview with The print he thus recounted the latest delicate period he is facing. As we all remember, recently Bonolis, by mutual agreement with Sonia Bruganellihas decided to put an end to his marriage.

An announcement that immediately left a bad taste in the mouths of many fans who understood that the main decision came from the well-known businesswoman. It is therefore a particularly difficult moment for Paolo who, despite this, has once again demonstrated all his great professionalism.

Paolo Bonolis, Mediaset contract expiring: “I need a break”

The well-known Canale 5 presenter thus announced his retirement from the scene, telling La Stampa: “I still think I'll work for a short time and then I'd like to dedicate myself to my life. I don't necessarily need to be on television, it's fine elsewhere too. Currently i my children are the meaning of life most important thing I have: I dedicate myself to them constantly, I like doing it and it's a way to dedicate this time to myself too.”

“It is a sense of life in which I am leaving the job to which I have dedicated myself for forty-four years to try to make this last glimpse of life that I have available as light as possible for myself and for others” explains Paolo.

Finally, regarding the expiring contract he explained as follows: “With Mediaset's expiry, the desire to continue also expires. If it had been up to me I would have left two years ago. I only continued because, if I stop, I would jeopardize the existence of many people who work with me and have families. That's why I held on. Except now I'm really tired.”

“I've been doing Avanti un Altro for 13 years. I need new stimuli, but I lack the space and energy to imagine new projects. I feel the need for a break to rework my thoughts and my nature. I risk being anachronistic, television speaking. Unless we do Techetechetè endlessly, but it would mean continuing to look back: having a thousand pasts and no future” ends the beloved Canale 5 host.