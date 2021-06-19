After the question and answer between Pippo Baudo and Paolo Bonolis, Maurizio Costanzo also decided to comment on the words that the famous Sanremo presenter reserved for his colleague who, in fact, had not really taken it well …

For its 85th birthday Pippo Baudo had released one long interview speaking of his career and how in the years the television it were changed.

The man, however, had pointed the finger at some of his own Colleagues and, in particular, she was angry with Paolo Bonolis and Carlo Conti.

“I limit myself to to look and unfortunately I always see the same things, a repeated format 7, 8 times. I read that Carlo Conti is back with As such, but is it possible? Yet? IS tremendous “.

in fact he had said and, then, he had also attacked Bonolis.

“IS very good, is cultured, witty, intelligent. But he is not ashamed to do it every year Come on another one? But try hard, invent something new. And then all that vulgarity. He resorts to vulgarity who is not good. Today’s TV is made up only of photocopies “. Read also: Live Life: Pippo Paudo defends Cuccarini

Both conductors had replicated to their world: the first he had limited himself to to publish one click with Baudo up Instagram, complete with best wishes of Happy birthday; the other had commented ironically the fact that also Baudo had done for years and years the same program, Sanremo.

In these hours, however, also another famous face of tv wanted to comment the question. It is about Maurizio Costanzo.

Maurizio Costanzo: “Pipppo Baudo? Not very diplomatic “

Guest de Point Z of Tommaso Zorzi Paolo Bonolis had commented on the words reserved for him by Baudo with a pinch of bitterness.

“Everyone says what they can, what should they do? Foo think this and say it, what should he do? I do Forward another one from eleven years, he did Sanremo for thirteen years. Everyone does relentlessly as you want”.

Some day after, then, he went on talking about the question even between the pages of “Who”, in which he had told of having had ups and downs with the colleague which, in fact, had been a lot “Sour”.

In these hours too Maurizio Costano commented the each other, especially since the man knows all three well directly concerned.

It might interest you: Lorella Cuccarini does not leave Rai and returns with Pippo Baudo in Fantastico?

Responding to a reader on his address book on the weekly New, the husband of the De Filippi he indeed stressed that as far as everyone is free to say what he thinks Baudo it was “Not very diplomatic” towards colleagues. What about you do you think?