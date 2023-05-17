After the departure of Fabio Fazio from Rai, numerous rumors have emerged on the web about who could be the conductor who will take his place. Among the latter, the name of Paul Bonolis. Let’s find out all the details together.

After numerous years of career in the Rai television networks, Fabio Fazio has definitively abandoned the conduction to “Che Tempo Che Fa”. The historic conductor spent forty years in Raitherefore she was only eighteen when she started hers career.

to spread theannouncement on social media he was himself through a post posted on his Instagram profile. These were the words written accompanying the caption:

My work will continue elsewhere. On the other hand, not all protagonists are suitable for all narratives and I realized that. So I continue to do my job serenely elsewhere, which is what I’ve always done in these forty years and I can only express my gratitude on this occasion to all the people I’ve worked with throughout my life at Rai and I will keep just a wonderful memory.

Immediately after the sensational news spread, numerous ones emerged on the web rumors on the alleged names that could soon land on Rai and replace the historic conductor. To reveal further details “Lanostratv” thought about the matter. According to reports from the portal, Paolo Bonolis could be theheir by Fabio Fazio:

Hypotheses abound, even the most daring ones such as bringing Paolo Bonolis to Rai… A showman who has also conducted talks such as The meaning of life, which the conductor has already tried to bring to Rai.

We are currently unaware of the reliability of that news as these are just rumors. In any case, that of Sonia Bruganelli’s husband is not the only one first name to have ended up in the crosshairs of gossip. In fact, i also came out faces by Nicola Porro and Massimo Gilletti.