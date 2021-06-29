In these hours Sonia Bruganelli, wife of Paolo Bonolis, showed up in the gym intent on training. The woman, who will soon take on the role of the columnist at Big Brother Vip, has revealed that she wants to get back in shape in anticipation of the kilos that TV gives!

In a recent direct social made together with Alessandro Boero, Sonia Bruganelli, wife of Bonolis, she said to herself enthusiastic of his future at Big Brother Vip. The woman, in fact, was chosen together with Adriana Volpe how columnist and so on September will take the place of Antonella Elia and di Pupo.

There blonde however, he decided he wanted to debut to the better in the reality show hosted by Gentlemen and so, for the occasion, he decided to get back in shape, as it showed in one click posted a few hours ago on his social!

Sonia Bruganelli ready for the GF Vip

“Big Brother Vip to us two !!! What an effort to make TV! Alfonso Signorini it took you to make me do it gym”

wrote a few hours ago Sonia Bruganelli, as a caption of one click which portrays her intent on to train complete with weights.

“Summer proof paparazzi”

then added the wife of Bonolis which, live on Instagram with his friend Alessandro Boero joked on the fact of have not signed yet the contract because not yet convinced by hers fitness.

“The television get fat 5 kilos, for me even 7 or 8 “

in fact, he specified the woman, who wants his debut at the Big Brother Vip be unforgettable. The Bruganelli, however, also gave away a few jokes to his followers and, in fact, he has joked on the fact that, after the GF Vip, will change life, even granting itself to village festivals.

“Call me, also for launch the ships. I will do everything to take advantage of this notoriety that will give me the Big Brother”

he said ironic. Despite the treacherous digs of the Elijah there are many who are looking forward to see her on tv… to you like it?