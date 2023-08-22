Summer is coming to an end and the most loved programs of all time will soon be back on the small screen. In recent days Canale 5 has made public the new promo of the new edition of Hi Darwinconducted by Paul Bonolis and Luca Laurenti. The most attentive, however, could not help but notice that the broadcast of the program has been postponed. Let’s find out what’s going on together.

The new edition of Hi Darwin it should have been aired again on Canale 5 starting next September 15th. However, something made Mediaset change its mind so much so that the commercials of the new edition of the program conducted by Paolo Bonolis and Luca Laurenti they have been withdrawn.

The story aroused the curiosity of many people, so much so that one of the spokesmen on Twitter authors of the program, Marco Salvati; these were his words:

These are decisions that the company makes, not the authors. We’ll see.

Over the past few hours Joseph Candela has provided further details on this story that has interested the most loyal fans of the program. These were the words of the gossip expert about it:

Hi Darwin, ready for months, was to debut on September 15 (source Publitalia). Low absolute values ​​are feared due to the heat and the schools just starting, hence the idea of ​​postponing the show between October and November (larger audience) anticipating the fiction with Massimo Ranieri to September.

And, continuing with his speech, Giuseppe Candela then added: