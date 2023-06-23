Paolo Bonolis, 62 years old, is experiencing the separation from his now ex-wife Sonia Bruganelli, 49 years old, with great suffering. Displeasure exacerbated by rumors circulating on the Net that they would like him, for over a year already, to be emotionally linked to a young collaborator of his.

On the other hand, the weekly Oggi on the newsstand shows that the well-known conductor has an absolutely free heart and that he still has a deep feeling for Sonia. Those who know him well know that she fought to the last minute to save her marriage and that the choice to conclude it did not come from him.

Apparently the separation between Sonia Bruganelli and Paolo Bonolis was all rosy: “We are separated, yet we are more united than ever”, “The feeling is strong, but it is no longer what brought us together”, “We do not exclude the return”. And yet, reading between the lines of the interview given to Vanity Fair two weeks ago, one already perceived that one of the two parties – that of Paolo Bonolis – had undergone a farewell. Now, days later, here comes a small confirmation from the pages of the weekly Oggi.

It was evident that the decision had been made due to a “malaise” harbored for a long time by Sonia Bruganelli. “For a time Sonia had a hard time staying in a situation that was no longer hers. She made an effort, and for that I have to congratulate her, until it was useless to continue. We discussed, she explained to me, I understood ”, said the conductor, revealing that it was her wife who had started the crisis. “I could no longer enthusiastically live some of the things that are part of a relationship. Since my father died, then, I projected the bond I had with him onto Paolo, who thus became a friend, a confidant”, confirmed the Big Brother columnist. And Dandolo’s words on Today confirm the picture.