Paolo Bonolis and Sonia Bruganelli, definitive breakup: “They broke up after 21 years of marriage”

Between Paolo Bonolis and Sonia Bruganelli there is a definitive break. This was reported by Dagospia, according to which the announcement of the separation, after 21 years of marriage, will arrive at the weekend on the program “Verissimo”.

Between the two, who spent the Easter holidays together by the sea, love would have ended “but not the esteem and affection”.

To reinforce the hypothesis of a definitive break a post published a little while ago by the producer. “Time doesn’t fix things, it makes you understand them,” Bruganelli wrote on Instagram. “You have to take care of fixing them”.

For the couple, the cracks had already been evident for some time, as evidenced by Bruganelli’s recent interviews. “Paolo Bonolis and I live in separate houses,” said the columnist of Big Brother Vip. “We are not one but two different entities who have chosen to live together and, now that the children are older, can also afford to partially take back their own spaces. I’ve never felt that I exist for the sake of a man.”