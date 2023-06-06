After the numerous rumors circulated in recent weeks, there now seem to be no more doubts: Paolo Bonolis and Sonia Bruganelli they are no longer a couple. The two announced the end of their marriage in a long interview with ‘Vanity Fair’, in which they also explained the reasons that led them to separate.

In an interview granted to the newspaper ‘Vanity Fair’, Paolo Bonolis and Sonia Bruganelli announced that they had separated. To reveal i reasons that prompted the couple to take this drastic decision was the conductor Of Next another who revealed to the well-known newspaper:

For a time, Sonia had difficulty staying in a situation that was no longer hers. She made an effort, and for that I have to congratulate her, until it was useless to continue. We confronted each other, she explained to me, I understood. A person cannot be expected to live differently from what he feels he is.

And, continuing, Paolo Bonolis then added:

With a modicum of civilization and a good conscience, change is welcomed. Things happen, the important thing is to move forward because there is no going back. I was sorry, of course. But it is unthinkable that the lives of others must necessarily correspond in every respect to yours.

The words of Paolo Bonolis have been commented by Sonia Bruganelli who tried to explain the reasons that led her to make this decision. These were her words about it: