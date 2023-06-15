Yesterday 14 June 2023, the funeral of Silvio Berlusconi was celebrated. Numerous TV personalities and high-ranking state officials attended the ceremony. However, the absence has not gone unnoticed Sonia Bruganelli and Paolo Bonolis at the ceremony. Let’s find out together the reason for their non-participation.

To the funeral of the former leader of “Forza Italia” were numerous TV personalities and high offices of state, in addition to the Knight’s five children and his widow Marta Fascina. Inside the Milan Cathedral, we could see for example Maria De Filippi, Rita Della Chiesa, Gerry Scotti, Federica Panicucci and many others.

However, what caught people’s attention was theabsence by Paolo Bonolis and Sonia Bruganelli. But what is the reason what lies behind their non-participation? To satisfy the most curious, the columnist of the Big Brother VIP. The latter released the explanation of the failure to attend the funeral of Silvio Berlusconi through a photo posted on his Instagram profile.

The conductor of Next another and his former partner were busy recording the new episodes of the new edition of Hi Darwin. Recordings could not be skipped or postponed to another date. In any case, the two former spouses still showed their closeness and their support for the Berlusconi family as they participated in the ceremony through the big screen.

At Silvio Berlusconi’s funeral, many people demonstrated esteem and closeness to the former prime minister. In addition to her children, her partner Marta Fascina was destroyed by pain for the duration of the ceremony. These were the first words issued by the widow: