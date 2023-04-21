This is the rumor that is circulating about the couple in these hours: “They denied the breakup for economic reasons”

Over the past few hours the names of Paolo Bonolis and Sonia Bruganelli have returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. After the news of the alleged separation, the couple is constantly at the center of the gossip pages. A few hours ago a sensational background emerged regarding the relationship between the conductor and the columnist of the Big Brother VIP. Let’s find out together what it is.

A few days ago the newspaper ‘Dagospia’ made public the news according to which, after 21 years of love, the marriage between Paolo Bonolis and Sonia Bruganelli has come to an end. Following the publication of the gossip in question, those directly involved intervened stating and making it clear that there was no couple crisis and therefore no separation.

Despite the denial by Paolo Bonolis and Sonia Bruganelli, the rumor about separation it’s still taking up a lot of space on the gossip pages. Over the last few hours, in fact. a sensational background about the couple has emerged in the weekly ‘Oggi’.

This is what was revealed by the well-known newspaper regarding the relationship that the conductor and his wife are allegedly experiencing in this period:

They love each other but it’s not love anymore. Those directly involved strongly deny ”. But it is undeniable that a possible separation would lead them to face a very complex legal process, for economic issues.

According to what was revealed by the well-known newspaper, therefore, Paolo Bonolis and Sonia Bruganelli they would have denied the separation in order not to go through the complex legal process that an event of this type requires. Despite the insistence of these rumors, a few days ago Sonia Bruganelli shared a shot that portrays her alongside Paolo Bonolis and in which she announces that she has found the new Mother Nature for the next edition of Hi Darwin.