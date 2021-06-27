Recently Paolo Bonolis commented through his social networks the upcoming experience of his wife Sonia at Big Brother Vip, where the woman will play the role of the columnist. Thus, Bruganelli promptly replied to the words of his companion.

It is now official: they will be Adriana Volpe and Sonia Bruganelli the new commentators of the Big Brother Vip. Between the digs of Antonella Elia is enthusiasm of the two, however, also Paolo Bonolis has commented the news.

The man had already said what he thought of “Point Z”By Tommaso Zorzi but in these hours he has returned to to comment the matter through his social profile.

If in the past it had revealed that, although not a fan like that, would have watched the reality show to follow the wife (except for the broadcast of important matches), in these hours he sent to the mate a nice dig.

There Bruganelli, however, he promptly commented in turn, making fun of the husband with irony!

Sonia Bruganelli responds to Bonolis

In one of the few post posted on your account Instagram Paolo Bonolis commented in these hours publicly the new adventure to which the wife will take part in September, with the new edition of Big Brother Vip.

“And now I know about … yours”

in fact wrote the conductor, tagging the colleague Alfonso Signorini in screenshot of an article dedicated to question. Among the comments have a good time checked under the post, however, there was no lack of that of the person concerned who, amused, wrote:

“Well it’s good that you are learning to use the web to my expenses!“

Paul, in fact, does not love very i social and only of rarely shares content on his own account. For the wife, however, it seems to have done an exception; how long satirical, in fact, his was a Nice gesture to make a “good luck” to mate. The crisis that has been talked about recent, in short, it doesn’t seem to be there not even the shadow!