Pepe Holding Srl, Luna Berlusconi establishes a new company. Here’s what it does

A brand new holding for Moon Berlusconiborn in 1975, born from the union between Paul Berlusconi (brother of the deceased Silvio) and Mariella Bocciardo and whose older sister is Alessia (born in 1971). A few days ago, in fact, in Milan in front of the notary Mario Rent Berlusconi herself showed up to form the new Pepe Holding srl of which she is the administrator and sole shareholder.

The newco has as its object the typical one of a holding company (acquisition and management of shareholdings), but also the “entrepreneurial and strategic assistance and consultancy services”, “managerial, directional, organizational and management assistance services”, “services connected to the real estate sector”, in addition to “all assistance and consultancy services in the field of marketing, promotion and public relations”.

There Berlusconi today she is the administrator of the Flavors of Luxury Ltd. of which he is a 50% partner with his current partner, the director Victor VaccaroThe two then each have 3.75% of Lucky Loser srlof which her sister Alessia is the sole director and partner, and whose corporate purpose is “the organization, management and coordination of dark kitchens, cooking centers, food production laboratories” and “the sale of food and beverages through its own and third-party online platforms, including delivery platforms”.

There Berlusconi She has two marriages behind her, the first with the Roman entrepreneur Antonio Cola, whom she married on September 17, 2000, but their relationship did not last long. She then got involved with Mattia Biagi, with whom she had her first daughter Rebecca and later she married again, with Edward Sylos Labini – in 2012 – with whom she had her second daughter Luce.