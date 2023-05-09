The president of Monza and former AC Milan vice-president tells the Ororosso event about his sensations in view of the Euroderby

“The derby of twenty years ago? If you’re a Milan supporter you’ve been lucky, if you’re an Inter supporter… a little less so. This year, on paper, the Nerazzurri are the favorites”. During the talk show organized by Ororosso, Paolo Berlusconi – president of Monza and former historic vice president of Milan – explained his feelings in view of the Euroderby. “Leao’s injury could cost the Rossoneri dearly, but we must be happy with the fact that there are two Italian teams in the semifinals. Whatever happens, one of Inzaghi and Pioli will go to Istanbul. Sure, Ancelotti will be there: you’ll see that he’ll take care of it… (laughs). Seriously: even if Real Madrid triumphs, for us Carletto would truly represent a piece of Milan that lifts the cup.”

ANTONINI — See also Controversy in the NBA: mascots earn more than professional WNBA players Together with Berlusconi, Luca Antonini, a former Rossoneri full-back, also commented on tomorrow’s match: “Knowing the two coaches, I think the teams will study each other for a while. In the long run, the qualities of the individuals will emerge, so I hope that Leao can return to the top soon. On the Inter side, Lautaro can make the difference: he knows how to take advantage of small opportunities, he pays attention to the smallest details. In certain matches, these factors are crucial.”

IBRAHIMOVIC — Berlusconi and Antonini’s comments came on the sidelines of the event hosted by Carlo Pellegatti and organized by Ororosso Milano on the occasion of the Tuttofood fair. Monza president Berlusconi also answered some questions in view of the transfer market, explaining the strong bond between Ibrahimovic and the Berlusconi family: “Zlatan at Monza? Actually we would like to focus on Haaland (laughs). Ibra is always in our hearts…”.

