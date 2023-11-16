Barilla: “Food is excellent, it cannot be low cost”

In today’s global environment, climate change is a concern that surpasses rising energy costs and inflation in importance., says Paolo Barilla, who took over the presidency of the Italian Food Union a few months ago, succeeding Marco Lavazza, in an interview on Il Sole 24 Ore. This association, representing the food sector, covers from baked to frozen products, contributing to 47% of the value of Italian food on international tables.



Read also: Disney and Pan di Stelle, the double Christmas surprise arrives

The Italian Food Union recently presented its third aggregate sustainability report, developed in collaboration with Santa Chiara Next, a spin-off company of the University of Siena. The results show that 86% of the companies examined have invested in innovation to improve the healthiness of their products, 77% have obtained a sustainable agriculture certification and 65% actively support local communities. Paolo Barilla underlines that sustainability has become an essential component of competitiveness in the food sector. Food safety is a strong point for Italian companies, which exceed legal requirements and stand out positively compared to companies in other countries. However, Barilla identifies the need to improve cohesion among Italian food businesses, which range from small to international, underlining the importance of institutional and financial support to promote greater sustainability.

Read also: World Pasta Day, Italy first in the world for production and exports: report

Regarding food prices in Italy, Paolo Barilla emphasizes that the country cannot afford to compete based on low prices. Quality is the way to go to maintain global competitiveness. However, it recognizes the economic challenges that some Italian families face and suggests that reducing food waste could help contain the increase in food spending.

Finally, regarding consumption forecasts for the following year, Barilla recognizes the uncertainty resulting from global stagnation in consumption, influenced by conflicts and inflation. He highlights the variability of the grain market, highlighting the impact of climate and financial factors. He concludes by stating that food companies suffer from inflation and that financial speculation is beyond their control. In summary, Paolo Barilla addresses crucial issues for the Italian food sector, from sustainability to competitiveness global and economic challenges, offering an in-depth analysis of the current situation and future prospects.

Subscribe to the newsletter

