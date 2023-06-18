Deep sadness at the passing of Paul Announced. It went out at just 62 after a long battle with ALS. The President Aisla Fulvia Massimelli and the President of the NeMO Clinical Centers Alberto Fontana remember him starting with his own sentence, which has become an emblem of hope for the entire ALS community: It is not true that there is no cure for ALS, we just need to find it. A man of science, whose culture of change and innovation has been at the center of his actions, Paolo Annunziato has always placed his capacity for vision at the service of our country’s institutions, without ever lacking the support and presence researchers and clinicians. President of the only National Biobank on ALS and former Director of the National Research Council, CNR and president of the Italian Aerospace Research Center, CIRA, in the years in which he lived and fought with ALS, Paolo Annunziato continued to favor the conditions for increasing knowledge about the disease, believing in the need to intensify efforts and to use research tools to amplify the opportunities to arrive at a therapy.

Convinced that the essential goal of progress is to preserve and protect the dignity of the person and of life, Paolo Annunziato has constantly encouraged his fellow sufferers, always recalling the importance of hope which – precisely in one of his last messages – he describes as that “strength that allows us to continue to fight, even in the face of difficulties”. That hope which, for an incurable disease such as ALS, today must take the form of an increasingly adequate management to guarantee and protect the quality of life. This too was Paolo Annunziato’s battle. Despite the weight of the fear of the disease, his courage will remain indelible. With his desire to find answers, he has been able to teach the wonder of discovery, guided by the freedom and love of knowledge at the service of all. Paolo Annunziato has never abdicated his unconditional love for Life, with the hope – taking up his own words – “in a better tomorrow for all”. The message that Paolo Annunziato leaves is full of Wonder, Courage and Love. With this certainty, aware of the privilege of having known him, AISLA and the NeMO Clinical Centers join in the pain of the family.

THE funerali will be celebrated in Rome, Monday 19 June at 3.30 pm in the Parish of San Giulio, Via Francesco Maidalchini, 17. It is the will of the family to remember Paolo by supporting ALS research with a donation to AISLA. It is possible to do this by purchasing his book “L’ Amore ai tempi della SLA”, through which you can relive the emotions and experiences of Paolo himself (www.negoziosolidaleaisla.it/libri/218-l-amore-al-tempo-della-sla .html); or donate a free contribution with the reason “In memory of Paolo” to AISLA ONLUS – iban IT04V0503410100000000001065.