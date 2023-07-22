Jasmine comes back from a break disadvantage in the third set and earns the challenge with Sorribes (at 6 pm)

Joseph DiGiovanni

An extraordinary feat that of Jasmine Paolini, who eliminates the number 1 favorite of the WTA of Palermo, Daria Kasatkina, and detaches the ticket for the semifinal. The Italian tennis player will face the Spanish Sorribes Tormo at 6 pm (live Supertennis), who opened the program in the afternoon by eliminating the French Burel in straight sets. Jasmine plays a super game against the number 1 of Russia, managing to win in the third set.

THE MATCH — Paolini starts like a rocket and goes up to 4-0, risking bringing Kasatkina back into the game, who stubbornly goes up to 3-4. Jasmine, in a game dominated by breaks, manages to win by closing the first set 6-4. The second set begins in the same vein as the first hour of play: three consecutive breaks, but suddenly the game stabilizes. Kasatkina keeps the small advantage and takes home the set, with a 6-4. But Jasmine's talent and above all her heart come out in the final: the blue first goes forward, then gets back on track to 3-3 and then finds the winning shot. At 5-3 Paolini serves for the match, canceling two break points for the opponent and closing in a big way 6-4 4-6 6-3. In the other quarter-final Sherif annihilates Osorio: 6-4 6-1 in one hour and 38 minutes.