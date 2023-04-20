“In oncology, Merck’s commitment has been going on for 40 years and is constant, aimed at trying to satisfy the unmet needs of cancer patients. With the launch of tepotinib we are going to satisfy this aspect. There are patients who would not have therapeutic alternatives for a disease such as lung cancer, which we know is the first cause of cancer in men and the second in women and the first cause of death in men”. So Andrea Paolillo, medical director of Merck Italia on the sidelines of the press conference “Lung cancer: another promise kept”, organized today by Merck Italia in Rome (Palazzo dell’Informazione) for the launch in Italy of tepotinib, an oral therapy in single daily administration. In particular, he explains, “our commitment is for those patients with genetic alterations that cause skipping of exon 14 of the epithelial mesenchymal transition factor (Metex14) and for whom, after a therapy based on an immunological drug and chemotherapy platinum base, there is no alternative”.

It is thanks to technology and the evolution of the ability to sequence patients’ DNA and RNA that “we were able to arrive at this drug that was developed in-house by Merck”. A result “that was born from our obsession , find solutions for urgently needed patients, especially increasingly personalized solutions. We have been dealing with solid tumors, target therapies for 40 years. About 20 years ago, we launched our first monoclonal antibody for epidermal growth factor, and the launch of tepotinib – he concludes – is a consequence of our always targeted and focused research”.