Matilde Paoletti can return to play. This is the decision of the ITF that canceled the provisional disqualification that came into force on September 14th after the positivity to Clostebol, an anabolic substance. The test was performed on 19 July during the Wta 250 in Palermo, where the 18-year-old Italian was only entered in the doubles tournament. The urine test of the 18-year-old, carried out in the Wada laboratory in Montreal, Canada, contained traces of a metabolite of Clostebol, contained in the list of prohibited substances in the S1 category, that of anabolic agents.