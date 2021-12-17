The 18-year-old was found positive for clostebol, an anabolic, during the Palermo tournament in July. The ITF has ruled out malice and negligence
Matilde Paoletti can return to play. This is the decision of the ITF that canceled the provisional disqualification that came into force on September 14th after the positivity to Clostebol, an anabolic substance. The test was performed on 19 July during the Wta 250 in Palermo, where the 18-year-old Italian was only entered in the doubles tournament. The urine test of the 18-year-old, carried out in the Wada laboratory in Montreal, Canada, contained traces of a metabolite of Clostebol, contained in the list of prohibited substances in the S1 category, that of anabolic agents.
The meticulous reconstruction, which listed all the drugs and supplements she had taken during this period, categorically ruled out that she might have voluntarily taken the substance. In the statement accompanying the decision of the ITF, it is stated that the International Federation has accepted the defense of the blue and concluded that Paoletti is not guilty of willful misconduct or negligence. Therefore, according to the regulation, his disqualification is to be considered canceled.
