A few hours after that Sergio Daniel “N”, alleged murderer of Paola Andreawas brought to trial after being handed over to the authorities of Baja Californiait came to light that the now detained He was a member of the Mexican Army.

Although Sergio Daniel “N” voluntarily surrendered to the authorities, little by little more details have come to light Didi driver, such as that he had been detained or that he was even a member of the Mexican Army.

According to the data that has been revealed, the alleged murderer left the agency at the beginning of this year to dedicate himself to being an app driver.

Recently, an interview that Sergio “N”‘s aunt gave to the media was spread on social media in which she stated that she forced her nephew to surrender to the authorities after he confessed to them that he did get Paola Andrea into his vehicle and left her at a point in Mexicali, however, she does not know if it was at the victim’s home located in the Independencia neighborhood.

Sergio “N” was linked to the process.

“According to the conversation we had, he did pick her up and left her at some point that I don’t know because that’s what they were supposed to talk about here and he didn’t want us to comment on it, but he did provide the service,” said the aunt of Paola Andrea’s alleged murderer to several media outlets.

WHAT THE DIDI DRIVER SAID AFTER SURRENDERING HIMSELF TO THE AUTHORITIES

It is worth mentioning that after turning himself in to the authorities, Sergio “N” declared that he came forward voluntarily out of fear of the threats he received after a photograph of him was spread, after being accused of being the alleged murderer of the young woman Paola, who disappeared after boarding the vehicle of the now accused.

“I came to present myself voluntarily here to the Prosecutor’s Office of Ciudad Obregón, because I was in Mexicali, since I came out of fear, because news was spread and they have not let me defend myself or testify, and I came out of fear and I have had several threats, and well, how am I going to present myself to a city where, well, I am practically alone and they are threatening me, and they are threatening me and my family, so I came to present myself so that they leave my family in peace and that the trial that has to be held against me is carried out,” he said.

“They are pointing me out for a disappearance and right now they are saying, I don’t know, I haven’t wanted to see, they say they have already found the person, and well more than anything I came to present myself voluntarily to take the trial so that they don’t say that they arrested me. I was hiding out of fear and because of all the threats I have received because people don’t really know what happened, they get ideas, they send threats, they say they are going to go with my family,” he added.