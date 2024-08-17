Paola Zanin Concatiknown by all as the “Housewife of Voghera”, was a prominent figure in the defense of the rights and dignity of women who dedicate themselves to domestic work. In the 90s, in response to the stereotype associated with the term “Housewife of Voghera”, she founded the Association of the Housewives of Voghera. This term, which originally described in a reductive way the typical provincial woman, was transformed by her into a symbol of strength and respect. Thanks to her commitment, Paola was able to give a voice to thousands of women, highlighting the importance of domestic work and challenging the prejudices that often accompany this role.

Over the years, Paola has become a familiar presence not only in Vogherabut also at a national level, participating in numerous television programs where she strongly promoted the value of housewives’ work. The woman recently passed away at the age of 76 years oldleaving a deep void in the community of Voghera and in all those people he inspired with his commitment.

Her passing has touched many, prompting numerous messages of condolence that have recognized the significant contribution she has made to the cause of housewives and to the improvement of the living conditions of many women. Paola’s funeral will be held on Saturday morning at 9 in Cathedral of Vogheraan event that will see the participation of many people who wish to pay homage to a woman who did so much for her community.

Her loss is felt not only locally, but also by those who appreciated her work and her commitment to enhancing an often underestimated role. Paola has demonstrated with her work that behind the term “Housewife from Voghera” there is much more than a stereotype: there is the strength, dedication and love of women who every day contribute in a fundamental way to the serenity and well-being of their families.