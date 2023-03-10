During the evening of March 8, 2023, Paola Turci she was a guest on the show Cattelan is here tonight. On the occasion of the interview with Alessandro Cattelan, the singer-songwriter revealed an unprecedented background on her relationship with Francesca Pascale. Let’s find out together what it is in detail.

Among guests of the episode of Cattelan is here tonight of March 8, 2023, there was Paola Turci. During the interview, the singer-songwriter let herself go to an unpublished one confession. In detail, he told how he met his wife.

From what we learn from his statements, the couple met for the first time at a concert in Turin:

Oh my God what a strange thing it makes me talk about it. I have to make some assumptions now. The thing for which I have suffered from unsolicited attention in these years has been reading – in addition to some bad things that I leave aside -, ‘but why do you want to show yourself so much?’. Which was just the opposite, it was the others who wanted to seek, understand, see, know and know. For me and for her there was no such will. Even if it had been Mario Rossi it would have been the same for me. I find it hard to talk about my stories and the love that concerns me. Francesca Pascale was a fan of mine. We met at my concert.

However, Turci also has to thank Francesca Fagnani and an interview that Pascale released on Daily fact. In fact, it seems that she was the very host of Beasts to be thecraftsman of their knowledge:

I have to confess something… oh my God, an evening of confessions, it seems like we’re being hunted down by the legendary Fagnani. Then Francesca has something to do with this story, she was a bit of the creator, a hook. Because Francesca interviewed Francesca on Il Fatto Quotidiano. I read this interview and was impressed. Francesca wasn’t on my radar and I thought Francesca Pascale was someone else. She didn’t show much. Anyway, I read the interview, I liked it, then I saw the photo and thought ‘but come on, look’. She also said some clever things that I shared in that interview. Then I learn that she would come to my concert in Turin. I was a little flustered, I saw her as I entered the scene. I see it and the light jumps! So I had a concert with no audio, then after five minutes they restored the electricity. She was struck by this thing I sang without light.

Francesca Pascale and Paola Turci crowned theirs love dream last July when they joined civilly. Finally, the singer-songwriter confessed: