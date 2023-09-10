Paola Turci and Francesca Pascale, always very reserved about their private life, got married civilly last year. The artist, guest at Il tempo delle donne, decided to talk about his love for Francesca. “Freedom? I would like to contextualize it at this time. And for me it means ensuring that women have the opportunity to go out in the evening and love whoever they want,” explained the singer.

Turci admits that she doesn’t like labels: “Many ask me if I’m a lesbian. I answer: I don’t know. I like her. I don’t like others. I fell in love with someone. What if I miss men? No, but I didn’t miss them before either. For years I was alone, where were they? The point is that I want to be free to choose who to be with.”

The artist, however, underlines that there is still a lot to do in our society to break down prejudices: “My mother is 86 years old and last night she wrote me a message: “I thought you could be normal and instead you chose to be happy” . I replied to her: ‘Mum, but I feel normal'”, said Paola Turci.

“The point is, it’s still not normal for everyone. I would like to get to know them, those who define themselves as normal, to participate in their meetings, in their romantic encounters. Who is it that says: God wants this? For me, meeting God is meeting a big smile. It’s love. Imagine sending a CV and writing: Paola Turci, heterosexual. But what does it matter to you who you go to bed with in the evening or in the morning? We look at people, remembering to see who they are first,” concluded the artist.