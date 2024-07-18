In the world of celebrities, love affairs begin and end in the spotlight, but some manage to surprise and capture the public’s imagination in unexpected ways. This is the case of Paola Turci And Francesca Pascalewhose love story, which blossomed against all odds, has come to an end. Dagospia reports that the marriage between the singer and Silvio Berlusconi’s ex-partner is already over, just two years after the lavish wedding in Tuscany.

Divorce between Paola Turci and Francesca Pascale after two years of marriage

This morning, Judge Benedetta Foti of the Florence Public Prosecutor’s Office approved the agreement with which Pascale and Turci dissolved their civil union. Paola Turci, 55, and Francesca Pascale, 35, had surprised everyone with their union. Turci, a well-known singer and multifaceted artist, had never hidden her distance from Berlusconi’s political world. Pascale, on the contrary, had been one of the Cavaliere’s most fervent supporters since she was very young. She had become romantically linked to him in one of the former Prime Minister’s most turbulent periods: between his divorce from Veronica Lario and the gossipy parties in Arcore.

Their love became public in June 2020 when Diva And Woman have published the first photos of the singer with her new partner. A few months after the end of the long relationship between Pascale and Berlusconi announced by a press release from Forza Italia. The weddingcelebrated in grand style in Tuscany, had made romantics dream and attracted the attention of the media.

However, the dream began to crack a year ago, as reported Dagospia. Turci had not appreciated Pascale’s behavior during an off-air segment of the program Beasts. It seems that Francesca had shown excessive interest in the presenter Francesca Fagnani. On the other hand, Pascale had been annoyed by a video posted on Instagram by Paola, in which the young actress Valentina Dispari appeared.

The divorce It ended with an agreement on the ownership of a villa in Fiesole, and the deeds will be transferred to the municipality of Montalcino. The love, which seemed to triumph with their marriage, slowly faded until it died out completely.

A love that had defied expectations and social conventions, that between Paola Turci and Francesca Pascale, has now come to an end. A story that, although short, has left its mark on the world of entertainment and in the memory of those who have followed their stories with passion.

