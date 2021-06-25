The model announced with a post on Instagram the list of probable names to give to the child to be born and on which she and her husband Riccardo Serpellini are thinking together. The couple, undecided, asked for the opinion of the followers.

Paola Turani, which recently, after the gender reveal party, unveiled to followers to expect a baby boy, she has now shown on her profile Instagram what are the probable ones names to give to the child and on which she and her husband cannot agree.

The couple asked the opinion of the followers to get an extra idea before the final verdict, and a doubt also arises: give it a double first name or stop at single?

The list of names

This morning Paola Turani shared on their profile Instagram a post which sparked a great debate among the followers.

The model has in fact published a list of eight names male to choose what she and her husband, Riccardo Serpellini, they will give to the child which will be born in a few months.

Paola Turani explained that the couple cannot agree on the choice of the name, and neither of them wants to give in to the wishes of the other, so, apparently, between Hector, Achilles, Aeneas, Francis, Brando, Romeo, Gregory is Aron, the two future parents cannot find a common point, not even on the fact that the first name must be double or single, so much so that Paola he does not give 100% certainty that the name they choose will fall on this list.

In this stalemate, Paola Turani involved his own followers in the debate, as he often does, to see among his audience social what name will tick it off.

The followers on Paola’s side

As he later explained Paola Turani in his Instagram stories, in the list of eight names only one is what her husband would like for child, the others are all his choices.

While not revealing what the first name favorite of Riccardo, and not even revealing what his primary choice would be, Paola Turani however, he explained that his followers, interacting with the post, have mostly opted for the model’s favorite name.

