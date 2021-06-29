Several months have passed since Paola Turani revealed she was expecting her first child: today she announces that she is already in the seventh month of pregnancy. With her followers, the model talks about her thoughts and experience.

It was March 31st when Paola Turani surprised his parents followers announcing the pregnancy through a post up Instagram in which she was portrayed with her belly, together with her husband Riccardo Serpellini and their dogs Gnome is Nadine.

After the announcement of the pregnancy, Paola Turani he also decided to share sui social her own painful account of the unsuccessful attempts in previous years to get pregnant, after which the couple was told that for them, becoming parents would be highly unlikely.

A few weeks ago the revelation of the sex of the unborn child: it will be a boy, and for some time now, the future parents have been trying to find an agreement on what his name will be.

Today the model announced that she is in seventh month of pregnancy, and therefore to have entered the last quarter before childbirth.

26 weeks: updates on pregnancy

The pregnancy of Paola Turani is in its twenty-sixth week. Thus begins for the model and influencer the seventh month and the last quarter of sweet expectation.

To announce it was herself, who today posted one of her own photo up Instagram in a bathing suit, so as to show well the belly which is growing more and more:

“Small update: we are already at 26 weeks +5. The seventh month and the last quarter! Who knows what awaits me … in the first months nausea, then we moved on to sleepiness and in the last three months ?! mmm we’ll see. Does anyone already have an idea? Maybe I do … “

The sensations of Paola Turani

As always, Paola Turani she shared her thoughts with hers followers through the Instagram stories, interacting with them and telling some details about these days so special for her.

The model said that in recent times she often hears the child moving in the belly, and this caused that Paola could really realize that he was about to become mother:

“From the moment you feel it, I felt it in the 21st week, that’s when I really started realizing what was going on inside of me and it’s in the weeks that follow that you build a wonderful relationship. mom–son, already when it is inside you. Special, unique, indescribable. “

