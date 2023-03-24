An influencer has published a video with her son, which Paola Turani did not like at all. The model tells everything on social media

A child is a defenseless little human being who needs to be protected and looked after by his family. A few hours ago, Paola Turani he wanted to underline this very concept, telling his many followers on social media what an influencer did with his son.

The model became a mother after a period that hadn’t been easy for her at all. And that little bundle, now, is all his life.

Paola Turani revealed on Instagram that she had unfollowed avery well known and followed influencer. But why did she do it?

He preferred not to name himself, but explained to his followers:

This blogger recently made an Instagram post that I didn’t like. She made a mistake with her little son by exposing him too much from the balcony. The following week, she even posted a video. When others do shit, I the observer can accept it one time, not the other.

When I think negative things about a person I don’t like to “comment”. For this reason I chose to remove the “follow” from Instagram. You need to have a minimum of head and a shred of responsibility in your life. There is a limit to everything, especially if a situation can be dangerous. For me this is pure madness!. And so I drew my conclusions.

Paola Turani and the new life as a mother

After a difficult period, Paola Turani held little Enea Francesco Serpellini in her arms. For a long time, the model has fought against theinfertility. Together with their partner, they had decided to try assisted fertilization, but then theirs arrived little miracle in a natural way.

She didn’t face an easy birth, but as she herself has always underlined, women in that moment bring out an incredible strength and as soon as they hold that new and small life in their arms, everything else disappears.