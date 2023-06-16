Paola Tapia, co-founder of Mujeres en Movimiento and head of urban buses in Santiago de Chile, last week in Barcelona. Kike Rincon

In general, women move differently from men in cities: they tend to make more short, close and care-related trips, while men travel longer distances and to work. But public transport networks have always been designed with a masculine perspective. To change this panorama, almost six years ago arose Women on the Move, a network that promotes female leadership in mobility and cities. One of its founders is Paola Tapia (Viña del Mar, Chile; 47 years old), who was the first Minister of Transportation in Chile and now runs the metropolitan buses of Santiago de Chile, where she applies the gender perspective and is committed to rapid electrification of the fleet She attends EL PAÍS in Barcelona during the UITP congress.

Ask. How many buses do you manage?

Answer. In the metropolitan region, which brings together 34 communes and some seven million people, there are 6,500 buses from seven companies. The main challenge is to consolidate electric mobility, which is why six years ago we were among the first in Latin America to introduce electric buses, and we already have 1,900, which is almost a third of the fleet. [por comparar, Madrid tiene 205 de 2.110 y Barcelona, 78 de 1.054]. We have 24 electroterminals to charge the buses, half of which we had to implement in the last year. We are the capital outside of China with the most electric buses, so we are a benchmark, and we want to continue advancing.

More information

Q. Why did you found Women on the Move?

R. The issue of gender and mobility hits us a lot, especially the Latin American capitals. There is a study by the CAF Latin American Development Bank that says that nine out of ten women have suffered harassment on public transport in Santiago, and these are figures that are also found in other cities. If we add to that the care trips that women make, we have a mobility that we had to take care of. In Chile we developed the first mobility and gender policy in 2018 as something visionary. With this reality, which is also lived in other countries, we created Mujeres en Movimiento, which promotes a leadership program for Latin American women and the whole world.

Information is the first tool against climate change. Subscribe to her. subscribe

Q. whatWhat is the use of the gender approach in mobility?

R. First we could make a distinction between the approach from the user and from the work. I was the first female minister of the sector, which accounts for the masculine bias that exists in transport. In 2013 in Chile we had 1% female drivers in the public transport system, and we have been increasing that number and only this last year we grew by 25% with a specific program: today there are 7% female drivers. What is it for, besides equality? One, greater driving safety, because women have fewer accidents; two, women have greater empathy with the user, which makes for a different travel experience; and three, they have a better work environment. And they are also given economic autonomy for mothers of families.

Q. And for the users?

R. In this it is essential to talk about the fact that the numbers of harassment and violence on public transport are very high, and for us it is a priority to stop it. We do visibility campaigns, you never have to hide it. And you have to work with companies and drivers so that there are clear protocols for care, reporting and monitoring. The worst that can happen is that a victim of harassment dares to report it and that the person who committed it does not receive the corresponding sanction. We have legislation that is quite harsh, but the mechanisms for accreditation of conduct must work. Therefore, the operation of cameras on board the buses and the quick and timely complaint of the driver are vital to be able to pursue responsibility. In addition, we have created a program for safe and accessible stops with a panic button to alert if a situation of harassment occurs.

Q. Are these experiences shared with other countries?

R. Yes. At Mujeres en movimiento we are more than 300 members and we share good practices among ourselves. In addition, from the Metropolitan Public Transport Directory [la entidad que ella misma dirige] we just created the first International Gender and Mobility Observatory which includes Buenos Aires, Lima, Bogotá, Mexico City, La Paz and Santiago de Chile. This observatory has two axes: sharing good practices in this area and generating indicators to measure progress in each capital.

Q. Do women move the same as men?

R. No, women move differently. In Santiago, 65% of women make care trips, which have to do with taking care of another, taking care of children, transporting minors or people with disabilities… These trips are rather short, during daytime hours, and in them the travel experience is very important. However, a similar percentage of men move for work reasons, whose journeys are generally straight and long, while women move in real networks. These are similar figures to those of other cities. In Chile we conducted a survey and we saw that two out of three women who have suffered harassment on public transport stop using it. We have to guarantee these care trips and that mobility is safe.

Paola Tapia, at the UITP Global Public Transport Summit in Barcelona. Kike Rincon

Q. How can this mobility of care be helped?

R. Fare integration, that is, you pay for a ticket and it is used to make transfers in various means of transport for one or two hours, favors the mobility of care. Services with fixed itineraries, the placement of security cameras on buses and stops, and night services also help. All this helps to create a climate of safe and accessible mobility.

Q. How is it noticeable that most transportation networks have been designed by men?

R. Transportation planning is often designed by the European, tall, agile standard of man, who does not need universal accessibility or other variables to make a safe trip. That has often left women in the background, even disabling them from moving. In Chile, 80% of those who care for a person with disabilities are women, and many times they are deprived of leaving home because they do not have safe and accessible public mobility nearby. This blow that the city gives to women is something that we have to change. It not only involves adults, but also girls and adolescents, who may suffer harassment, and the elderly, who also need to continue occupying public space and do not always have accessibility.

Q. Is privileging the car also a masculine vision?

R. Absolutely. In Chile, those who have the greatest number of driver’s licenses are men, who are also the owners of the cars. If you go to a meeting at noon and there are only women, they cry out for a public transport service, because without it they have no mobility options (many times they don’t have a car or don’t know how to drive).

Q. How should public transport be adapted to this female mobility?

R. With a comprehensive approach. In Chile, they use public transport more (52% of travelers are women), but they have to do it safely. The challenges have to do with new technologies, but also with an infrastructure and a service that is in accordance with their needs, and also reduce traffic accidents. Electric buses, which have less pollution and noise, improve the travel experience, also for women, and the driving of female drivers.

Q. How important are bike lanes for women to cycle?

R. A lot. I bike to work and prefer a separate lane to a traffic-calm zone. We have privileged the existence of separate bike lanes or cycle paths, although it takes time. It is a priority for the Government.

R. What changes a transport network when it is run by a woman?

R. We have created a program called Creating Networks in which we search for line extensions, stop changes and different infrastructures that women ask of us. It is a vision shared by the Minister of Transportation, Juan Carlos Muñoz, who has a very clear vision regarding the issue of gender. Together, we have developed this vision that today public transport has the face of a woman because it approaches the field, because it listens to these women and their requirements. Many times the women who cannot be seen are those who live on the periphery, who earn a minimum salary, are in charge of their children… That is why we must have a vision of territorial equity and that electric buses do not arrive alone to the wealthier eastern area, but also to the western area of ​​our country, which is further behind economically.

Q. whatIs there a lack of women working in public transport?

R. It is always necessary to have more women. For this reason, Mujeres en Movimiento is in charge of training them, giving them leadership actions and strategic communication, and preparing them to take on challenges. In these six years we have trained women who today have a political position that they carry out with a different look and a woman’s face.

You can follow CLIMATE AND ENVIRONMENT at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter