Paola Suárez, Wendy Guevera's best friend and one of the most famous members of 'Las Pérdidas', was the victim of aggression by her partner José de Jesús Castro Gómez in the late morning of Wednesday, January 10. As a result of the fact, the influencer had to be rushed to a hospital in Mexico and she worried all of her followers. She knows all the details of the subject.

What happened to Paola Suárez?

The winner of 'The House of the Famous' Wendy Guevara was in charge of confirming that Paola Suárez had been the victim of aggression by her boyfriend José de Jesús Castro Gómez, hours after she got engaged in a restaurant where several of her friends also attended. acquaintances.

Later, Jesús Castro would have wanted to withdraw a sum of money from the apartment they shared. “We didn't want to say anything out of respect for her (about the assault). The truth is that her boyfriend hit her,” the influencer explained.

In another video, Guevera reported that Paola was prevented from leaving her home by her partner, so the popular 'Patitas' was forced to jump from her balcony to take shelter and fell on her truck.

What is the current state of health of Paola Suárez?

After being admitted to a public hospital in Mexico, Wendy also explained her friend's current state of health and explained that together with other colleagues they are trying to raise the money necessary to transfer her to a clinic to continue with the required tests. and its recovery.

“She, right now, can't speak. “Now we want to take her to another clinic so that she can be calmer,” she commented.

Paola Suárez is a famous influencer in Mexico.

Who is Paola Suárez?

Paola Juárez, better known to the public as 'Paolita' or 'Las patitas', is a content creator on social networks. She was born in León, Guanajuato, Mexico. She became famous after appearing alongside Wendy Guevara and Kimberly 'The Most Precious' in a video they uploaded to Facebook in 2017 and claimed that they were “lost.” The clip had thousands of views and from that story it began to upload content on social networks.