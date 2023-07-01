paola suareza friend of Wendy Guevara, with whom she became famous as The losses a few years ago, he lashed out at Niurka upon finding out that he is saying things about her, because for the actress she is not playing as she should in The House of the Famous Mexicowhich has caused a total stir.

And it is that paola suarez confessed that it is very easy to criticize Wendy Guevara from a cell phone, for which he confessed that Niurka should go with a good cheer to support his son Emilio Osorio in The House of the Famous MexicoWell, all she does is make enemies of the fans of the royal influencer.

In accordance with paola suarezwhat you wish Niurka is to leave in a bad plan Wendy Guevera for her son Emilio Osorio to win at La Casa de Los Famosos México, which has caused reactions of all kinds, since it is well known that the member of The losses He doesn’t play games.

“What I tell them is that the truth should be a good cheer and go cheer on your son for the truth, because he just spends his time criticizing from home,” confessed Paola Suárez, who has shown her full support for Wendy Guevara at all times.

“I don’t know what happened with niu, suddenly he started talking bad about Wendy”, “If we really want Wendy to win, either Mayer leaves or Paul leaves now. If the list is true, Raquel leaves”, “I think that both Wendy and Emilio do not need anyone to defend them, they defend themselves and inside they get along very well, “the networks write.

