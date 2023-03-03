Paola Saulino the promise for Napoli winners of the Champions League

Paola Saulino is a super fan of Napoli. And like all the supporters of the Neapolitan team led by Luciano Spalletti, he is experiencing a magical year. The scudetto is practically won (Milan and Inter are at 18 points, the bookmakers almost no longer quote the historic third tricolor). “Tell Luciano that I love him”, wrote the model, actress and star of OnlyFans, a super blue fan, on Instagram.

But this Naples of wonders dreams of something even more sensational: the double, the Scudetto and the Champions League. Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia and company have a foot and a half in the quarter-finals (the first leg of the round of 16 saw them win 2-0 at Eintracht Frankfurt) and the way they’ve been playing since the beginning of the year they fear no one: from Real Madrid to Manchester City, passing through Bayern Munich, the big names in Europe know well that in front of this Napoli they could risk big.

And here we return to Paola Saulino. The actress and showgirl has made a solemn promise to Neapolitan fans. if Napoli win the Champions League, they will celebrate without a bra “going around the city on an open-top bus”.







“I would not be afraid of any English team – Paola Sulino explained to the DailyStar – England fans always think that English teams are the best in the world, then they are shocked by reality like Liverpool did. Honestly, only City scares me a little. But it’s incredible what we’re doing in Serie A. Unlike the Premier League where Arsenal have City on their heels, Napoli have no rivals, so there’s no comparison.”

