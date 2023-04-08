Paula Saulino launches Napoli towards the victory of the Champions League

Milan-Naples, the countdown for the quarter-finals of the Champions League has started. The first leg match will take place on Wednesday 12 April at San Siro and the 0-4 draw at the Maradona Stadium seems already forgotten. The Rossoneri stumbled in the next round at home against Empoli, while Spalletti’s team returned to victory (1-2 on the Lecce field). But with a scudetto already widely (stra) won, for Kvara and his companions the dream is to try to make a sensational double, also conquering a Champions League history.

Paola Saulino, hot promise for the Champions League of Naples

An endless party would start in Naples (just for that scudetto alone there is talk of two days of official celebrations). And in the shadow of Vesuvius no one has forgotten the promise made a few weeks ago by a super beautiful and super sensual fan such as the actress Paola Saulino (the latest photos and videos on Ig dressed as a Bunny or with blue lingerie are spectacular – like the colors of Napoli and Easter Eggs in hand to wish all her followers): if Osimhen and his companions win the Champions League, he has made it known that he will celebrate without a bra “going around the city on an open bus”.

Paola Saulino, Naples and the Italian national team: two different loves

Paula Saulino has two great football loves, in addition to Naples, also the Italian national team. She recently explained the differences: “It’s another type of support, another type of love, with Napoli I get on fire, with the national team I get emotional, I cried a lot for Italy. Napoli, on the other hand, brings out the side without rules than me, I scream, they are even more foul-mouthed. Not with Italy, I’m tender, I love them, I cheer with my heart, less with my body. But both sensations are wonderful, and they coexist happily in my heart space dedicated to football”.

