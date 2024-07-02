It has caused a commotion in Mexico the murder of Paola Salcedo, TV presenter and sister of the player Carlos Salcedo, eIn the municipality of Huixquilucan.

According to the criteria of

Authorities have not yet released any initial information on the investigation, but it is known that the incident occurred during an attempted robbery.

Sadness

His brother plays in the Blue Cross Mexican, but at this time there is no news of any reaction regarding what happened to Paola.

“The main hypothesis surrounding the case is that it is an attempted robbery. The woman was at the exit of the Bardum circus, located in the municipality of Huixquilican, when she was shot several times,” said La Vanguardia.com.

And he added: “As reported by the municipal government of Huixquilucan, they received a call in the Control, Command, Communication and Computing Center (C-4), in which someone alerted that there had been an alleged direct attack against a woman in the El Arenal neighborhood.”

The media reported that the shots were fired from a van and that the woman did not die instantly, but rather once she entered the medical center where she was rushed to.

He had a son from a former Millionaires player

“According to the testimonies gathered from the people who witnessed the alleged incident, the woman left the interior of the Bardum circus where she was, to answer a phone call. When she was outside and approached the white van in which she was supposedly travelling, she was the victim of a direct attack from another vehicle, whose occupants fled,” it was reported.

Salcedo was 29 years old and was the mother of a child whose father is the goalkeeper Nicholas Vikoniswho played for Millonarios a few years ago.

“We regret the sensitive death of Paola Salcedo, sister of our player Carlos Salcedo. Our deepest condolences,” was the message from Cruz Azul.