Mexico.- Paola Salcedo It has been characterized by generating madness on social networks with its distinctive content where it boasts its skills of model and influencer which has meant winning followers and many hearts of fans who are crazy about the beauty of the Mexican. She now left them with their mouths open after showing off her figure and one of her

best tattoos.

In a recent publication on her Instagram account, the businesswoman shared a small photoshoot that was carried out in one of his yacht trips through the waters of Acapulco, there it could be seen that he decided to use a design of Swimwear quite daring because it had a large opening in the center that allowed us to see more than expected, which made more than

one would see something striking.

Right in the center of her chest, where the sternum is located, Paola Salcedo has a spicy diamond-shaped tattoo, which has caused great astonishment among her followers since few had noticed it and it is that although the model on many occasions

use necklines, it can rarely be seen to that extent, which has meant that many began to sweat just from witnessing such a striking place.

Paola Salcedo is a lover of tattoos and that is confirmed by the presence of many others in their hands, arms, legs and in even more itchy areas than in other sessions they have been able to see. The sister of FC Juárez soccer player, Carlos Salcedo She has earned endless compliments where they assure her that she is the perfect woman.

The 30-year-old born in Jalisco is living one of her best moments, traveling wherever she wants, showing off her luxuries and continuing to work honestly, which gives her the peace of mind to continue enjoying the benefits of her entrepreneurship.