Without any shadow of a doubt, Men and women is one of the most followed and popular programs in the world of Italian television. According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, Paula Ruocco could be kicked out of the well-known dating show hosted by Maria De Filippi. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Over the last period they are becoming more and more insistent tensions to Men and women. After the farewell of Desdemona who has decided to sue Gianni Sperti and Armando Incarnato, now another lady could be invited to leave the studio of Maria DeFilippi.

According to some advances, Paola Ruocco could have gotten into trouble because of one report of which he became the protagonist Armando Incarnate. The latter would have brought out a sensational indiscretion which could definitively determine the exit of the lady from the program conducted by Maria De Filippi.

In detail, Armando Incarnato would have discovered that the woman would have a manager who would follow it step by step. Therefore, with the help of this person, she could study the necessary actions to be implemented in the studio with the aim of becoming famous and obtaining greater visibility. During the next episodes Maria De Filippi will face this subject and will take serious measures for the well-known lady? We just have to find out!

Meanwhile to end up in the middle of the gossip was also Gemma Galgani. In the recording of March 19, the Turin woman risked interrupting the attendance with the knight Silvio. In fact, the man would be about to give up the knowledge while the lady would have decided to give herself another week to see how things are going.