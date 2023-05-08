The absence of Paola Ruocco in Men and Women has captured the attention of viewers

Without any shadow of a doubt, Paula Ruocco is one of the most popular and talked about protagonists of Men and women. During the last recordings, the famous lady was absent from the program hosted by Maria de Filippi. The reason? Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Over the last few days, Paola Ruocco has ended up at the center of the gossip. This time, it was some who made the famous lady the protagonist of a gossip rumors emerged on the net. In fact, after the disastrous exit with the knight Elio, the viewers of the program hosted by Maria De Filippi could not help but notice his absence to Men and women.

However, he thought about satisfying the curiosity of viewers Lorenzo Pugnaloni. The blogger explained the reason for which Ruocco has not appeared on the small screen for a few days. These were the words released on his Instagram profile:

You wrote to me after noticing Paola’s absence in the last few

recordings. Paola is currently deepening her knowledge with Daniele, one of the knights, outside the program.

So, according to statements reported by Lorenzo Pugnaloni, Ruocco would not have decided to definitively abandon the program. On the contrary, it would only be atemporary absence.

At the program conducted by Maria De Filippi, the lady had become the protagonist of adisastrous exit with the knight Elio. In the episode aired on April 26, 2023, the man tried to win the woman back without obtaining any results. In fact, Paola had admitted that another person was interested. It’s about Danielthe knight with whom he danced last week and with whom he is currently deepening the knowledge.