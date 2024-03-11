Paola Roldán liked to say that she loved life. This is how the interview he gave to EL PAÍS began, in which he made his story public for the first time in October 2023. He was living the extra time that he had stolen from science, which due to his deteriorating state of health had predicted his death for some. months ago. But she longed to live long enough to know the outcome of the lawsuit she had sent to the Constitutional Court in which she asked it to legalize euthanasia in Ecuador. She achieved it a month ago, in a milestone for Ecuador that has also inspired organizations and patients throughout Latin America. Roldán died this Monday in Quito. The exact circumstances of her death are not yet known.

She endured the legal battle with the intense pain she felt throughout her body caused by amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, ALS, which she had been diagnosed with more than three years ago. ALS is a degenerative disease that worsens over time and destroys the nerve cells that control the muscles that execute voluntary movements. In a matter of months, Paola had lost all the muscles in her body, except those in her face. She spoke slowly and with difficulty because of the respirator that kept her alive, but every sentence she said was a deep reflection of her life.

On February 7, 2024, the judges of the Court declared constitutional the right of people who “due to intense suffering resulting from a serious and irreversible bodily injury or a serious and incurable illness” request the assisted death procedure. . That day, with a broken voice, Paola tried to express in words what she felt. Her emotion was not one of celebration, she knew what that decision meant for her and for other people with catastrophic illnesses with whom she was in contact, of whom she also knew her suffering. She also didn't believe that a legal battle that could take years would have been resolved in six months.

—Can you believe I managed to see it? When I started this, everyone told me that it was impossible, that the Court would take three years to resolve and that I would not be able to see it. And I said well, it doesn't matter. It's like when you plant a tree and everyone sits in the shade. I was able to see it and I am also sitting in the shade of the tree that I planted, she said the day she learned of the sentence.

With the legalization of euthanasia he had the freedom to end his life whenever he wanted. But with renewed vigor, she felt that she must leave something else: a network of psychological support for ALS patients and her family, which she dedicated herself to building during the last days of her life. “My family and I have been fortunate to receive support from professionals, because many people helped us, but these therapies at least mean an expense of about 800 dollars a month, which is why many people cope with these diseases alone and I know how difficult it is. “Paola said in a conversation with EL PAÍS a few days before she died. She had gotten some doctors to join the project, but she needed to know how many she should help, and she wanted to start with a database, making transparent the ALS cases in Ecuador, where there is no exact record of how many exist. The Ministry of Public Health includes them as motor neuron diseases. Since 2020, 58 have been counted in the public system, but it is not known exactly how many of them are currently living with the disease.

From the bed in the living room of her house in Quito, she continued organizing everything for her family: the day's food, the clothes that her four-year-old son would wear every day when he got up, schoolwork and gifts, letters. and photos that she saved in a time capsule for the special dates she left him until he turns 40. From that same place from which she could not move, she also held virtual meetings with those who voluntarily supported her idea of ​​allowing other ALS patients to relieve some pain and responded to messages from those who have encountered obstacles to applying euthanasia. Her fight had not stopped with the Court's ruling, until her voice faded on March 11. Surrounded by her family, as Paola wanted that moment to be, she died. There will be no black dresses at her funeral, she couldn't guarantee that people won't cry when remembering her, but she will try to ease her pain with her favorite song, Live life, by Coldplay. Because even without her here, Paola would like to remind you that life must be celebrated and that in true struggles you put even life.

