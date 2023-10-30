Paola Roldán Espinosa, 42, tried everything that medicine and science allowed her to try to reverse the fatal diagnosis: amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). She collected all types of therapies, from scientific to “magical,” as she herself calls them. She trusted that her body would overcome a disease for which there is no cure, nor precedent for miracles. Still, she always believed. She has endured several hospitalizations, suffered infections and lost 40 pounds in three months. Three years after the diagnosis, in a bed unable to move and living thanks to a respirator, Paola seeks to open the door for euthanasia to be legal in Ecuador, a conservative and deeply religious country.

Objects from the farewell box that Paola Roldán prepared for her son. With the idea of ​​a time capsule. KAREN TORO (EL PAÍS)

“Just because this is not legalized does not mean it is not happening. This happens behind the scenes, in clandestine ways, at midnight, with changed medical records, with doctors who out of compassion want to help their patients, with children who, in the face of desperation, help their family. Everything happens in the light of the shadow. With guilt, with risk, with fear,” Paola describes from the experience, she was also told that she could die like this. But she refuses: “If I haven’t done anything secretly in my life, why would I do this?” And she chose the longest path: demand the unconstitutionality of the norm.

In this interview with EL PAÍS, Roldán makes public for the first time his desire to be able to legally decide when to die. ALS paralyzed her in a bed within months of the first strange symptom she felt, while she was doing yoga, one day she fainted. It was August 2020 and medical tests found nothing. She led a healthy life, “organic food, exercises every day, zero fragrances, responsible with what she consumed,” she explains.

One afternoon, while pushing her baby’s stroller, she felt like she was drowning and could not continue walking. The examinations were more exhaustive until the diagnosis was made: Lou Gehrig or Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, ALS, a rare disease that affects and destroys the nerve cells that control the muscles that execute voluntary movements. ALS is a progressive disease that worsens over time. Most cases will result in death from respiratory failure. In Ecuador there is no exact record of how many cases of ALS there are, the Ministry of Public Health includes them as motor neuron diseases. Since 2020, 58 have been counted in the public system, but it is not known exactly how many of them are currently living with the disease.

Paola cannot move her limbs due to ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), she rests in an orthopedic bed. KAREN TORO (EL PAÍS)

Twenty minutes from Quito, her apartment in the Cumbayá valley has been adapted for her. The hospital bed is in what would be the dining room, overlooking the yard of grass and trees, where her son Oliver usually plays. She has lost all control of the muscles in her body, except those in her face. Although with a little difficulty due to the respirator, Paola reflects on death, her love for family and life. “I feel like a lover of life, my baby [niño] He sits on my legs, I feel it with such intensity, with absolute presence and I feel that I am VI-VI-VI, with capital letters.”

He runs the house from his bed, that hasn’t changed, he says. She takes care of what everyone will eat for lunch, the child’s activities, making sure the lights are off, and household chores. She was always like that, a little “bossy, planned, intense, indomitable.” Her husband, Nicolás, takes her hand when the strong woman breaks down, and tears flow, which he immediately wipes away. They did their last act of love recently for their fifth wedding anniversary, each one tattooed the same thing on their forearm. “This is the sun, which is Oliver, the moon is Paola, and I am the bull,” he explains while tracing the tattoo on Paola’s arm with his fingers, “it is the bull in love with the moon and Oliver is Sun”.

But living with intensity does not distance her from reality. “I’m going to die, you’re going to die and whoever reads us is going to die. This is not a fight to die, it is a fight so that when the time comes, we have the ability to decide how, under what conditions,” says Paola, who, unlike how unexpected death can be, for her every day is to get a little closer.

Paola and Nicolás Suárez watch the video of their wedding. KAREN TORO (EL PAÍS)

Roldán has lost all his autonomy. He has at least two nurses caring for her at all times. “The emotional weight of being in someone else’s hands is enormous, of being 100% dependent, of someone else knowing how to react in the appropriate way, being able to move me, taking away the pain, scratching me, cleaning my ear, brush my teeth or help me in an emergency.”

“One day, when I entered the hospital, a nurse held my arm and let it fall, and said laughingly, ‘oh right, he can’t hold his arm’, that’s the lack of knowledge there is,” he adds. “There is no medicine that helps deal with that. The cost of seeing my family suffer. Seeing my husband how he has injured his entire body from moving for three years. This disease touched me, but its effects have overflowed into my entire system. And there will be a time when I no longer want to prolong that.”

Euthanasia is legal in only nine countries in the world: Netherlands (2002), Belgium (2002), Luxembourg (2009), Canada (2016), Colombia (2014), Spain (2021), New Zealand (2019), Portugal ( 2023) and in five states of Australia. Ecuador is not on that short list and the fight for other rights such as equal marriage or abortion in case of rape has taken decades of debate and tireless years of struggle that have only been achieved with constitutional rulings and laws in the last five years. .

To obtain euthanasia, Paola sued before the Constitutional Court of Ecuador, the unconstitutionality of article 144 of the Organic Comprehensive Penal Code, COIP, which refers to simple homicide. “This article closes any possibility that a person can decide on euthanasia and receive medical assistance,” explains Farith Simon, one of the lawyers handling the case. “What we tell the Court is that this article must be interpreted from the perspective of the integrity of rights and that set of rights has to do with freedom, so it declares article 144 partially unconstitutional, which would allow not to punish the people who assist in the case of euthanasia, of course, following protocols and having the patient’s advance wishes,” adds the expert.

Paola Roldán seen from the patio of her house. KAREN TORO (EL PAÍS)

Simon also requested a precautionary measure to temporarily suspend the application of the article and thus allow euthanasia to be performed on Roldán, given the urgency of his case and how the disease progresses, but the Court rejected it. It did accept, however, the unconstitutionality demand on October 25, which, if approved, would open the door for anyone in conditions similar to Paola’s to access assisted death, a procedure carried out by a doctor through of an injection of intravenous substances.

“The decision must be voluntary and informed by the person making the decision and it must be because there is no possibility that a third party could make it and there must be a protocol,” says Simon. The lawsuit establishes some factors to apply euthanasia: suffering from an incurable disease that generates intense pain to the point of causing suffering and prevents living a dignified life. “That should be qualified by a doctor, it is not based on someone’s personal opinion,” explains the lawyer. In addition, it would be necessary to express one’s own will, sign an informed consent and show that one is mentally competent to decide.

“I know that it is a huge door that must be opened and this is just a first knock on that door. Because of the defense of dogmas, of beliefs of people who vehemently defend out of fear, I know that this can cause controversy and touch deep fibers.” She knows them well. She comes from an upper-class home in the capital, with conservative and religious parents. “I know it hurts them, but they support me,” she says, and she cracks a smile when talking about them. Not for this reason, Francisco Roldán, her father, has stopped praying the same prayer every day: “As a faithful believer, I ask God to work the miracle of healing her, and if it is his holy will to carry her, that he keep her in his breast,” he said at the launch of the book that Paola published at the beginning of this year, titled YOU YES WHAT YOU YES. “I have had the privilege that my family has not left my side. “That my parents have been able to afford the astronomical expenses that my illness has had, that I have had doctors, but that is not the reality for everyone.”

Farith Simon Campaña, one of the lawyers in Paola Roldán’s case, speaks with her and her husband. KAREN TORO (EL PAÍS)

Paola does not know if the Court’s decision will come before death, she hopes not, because she prefers that moment to be at home, with her family, contained and held by her hand. However, she already has everything organized for when she is away. In a warehouse in the apartment there are gifts for Oliver until he turns 40. They are neatly wrapped, labeled by day and celebration. Photo albums, stuffed animals, a baseball bat for when he turns 15. “I have been able to make a time capsule for my son, where he has gifts and notes that he can find in the most special moments of life, which are the ones that make me most sad to miss and in which I feel that perhaps he may need me more.” .

– Have you thought about what that last moment would be like?

– It would be a moment of peace, with many overtones of fear, pain and relief.