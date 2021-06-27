Millennium Digital

06.27.2021

On the occasion of LGBT Pride month, which is celebrated in June, the host Paola Rojas used your account on Instagram to share a message of tolerance and love addressed to the parents of people who are part of the LGBT community.

“I think of many moms, dads who are watching Divine Net and that your children eventually open up to you and tell you about their sexual preference“, said the also journalist.

“If it turns out that they come out to be homosexual or any other preference, they may face discrimination and I imagine that worries them, but then they require more love from their family; to compensate for this discrimination from society, family love is more necessary“Paola added.

The famous one also pointed out that “(Parents) have to multiply that support. Instead of stopping them, questioning them, rejecting them, I invite them to feel it from another place“.

This caused many favorable reactions for the host from her followers, for example:

“Inclusion begins at home and with the family; clothe and love them to strengthen them and confront society safely. They are not alone“,” EWhat you say is very true, Paola: I love my daughters and accept them as they are. If they do not receive support at home, where else will they receive it? “And” EFamily love and support is necessary, regardless of sexual preference. “

